Matarerega seeks transfer back to Nadi

Rusiate Matarerega [File Photo]

Striker Rusiate Matarerega has applied for a transfer from Nadroga FC back to his hometown club, Nadi.

The 31-year-old will be joined by teammate Romit Narayan, who is also making the move from Nadroga to Nadi.

Nadroga currently has two confirmed outgoing transfers; Matarerega and Narayan, while welcoming two new players: Jackson Wale from Navua and Sakuisa Saqiri from Tailevu Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, Nadi’s squad adjustments may also see them losing two backline youth players, Aaron Naicker and Vinayak Rao, who are reportedly in talks with Suva FC.

However, their moves are yet to be finalized.