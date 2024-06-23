Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

[Source: Reuters]

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was pleased by how dominant his side were in their 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday and said that he is confident they are ready for the Euro 2024 round of 16 after securing qualification as Group F winners.

Despite facing criticism following a last gasp fight back win against Czech Republic, Martinez said he didn’t think his team had had a bad performance in their opener, considering it was a similar display to the latest game with the result being determined by the circumstances.

Portugal had to dig deep to beat the Czechs 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner, which raised questions about Martinez’s side who arrived in Germany among the favourites.

After abandoning the system used in the opener of deploying three central defenders and reverting to a back four, Martinez said that he will remain flexible and keep his rivals guessing.

As the victory secured Portugal’s progress to the knockout rounds, Martinez said that he will rotate his squad in their last group stage game on Wednesday against Georgia.