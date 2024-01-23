Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup title

[Source: Reuters]

Lautaro Martinez’s last-minute goal earned Inter Milan a dramatic 1-0 win over Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday.

The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus’ record haul of nine.

The match at Al-Awwal Park was the first final of the four-team Super Cup format, with the winners and runners-up of the Italian league and cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Martinez’s winner came in stoppage time when Benjamin Pavard made a great solo run and crossed from the right to find the Argentine striker in the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Inter dominated possession throughout the match but struggled to take advantage of having an extra man on the field after Giovanni Simeone was sent off in the 60th minute for a double yellow card following a foul on Francesco Acerbi.