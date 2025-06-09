Manchester United monitor Anderson as Forest set £100m fee

Source: BBC

Manchester United and Newcastle are closely monitoring England midfielder Elliot Anderson, with Nottingham Forest demanding a fee between £100m and £120m for the 22-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg), external

Barcelona lead the chase for Marseille’s England forward Mason Greenwood, though Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Teamtalk), external

Jobe Bellingham has no interest in joining Manchester United, who had been weighing up a potential loan deal for Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old English midfielder. (Mirror), external

Article continues after advertisement

Manchester United will block transfer requests from England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 20, and Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee, 24, if they ask to leave in January. (Sun), external

Manchester United have given Napoli the green light to exercise their obligation to buy Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 22, in January. (Mirror), external

West Ham have made Lille and Brazil defender Alexsandro their top priority for the January transfer window, with the 26-year-old valued at £26m. (ESPN Mexico – in Portuguese), external

Vinicius Jr, 25, is “seriously considering” the prospect of leaving Real Madrid after voicing his frustration towards manager Xabi Alonso, who substituted the Brazil forward late in Sunday’s El Clasico win. (AS – in Spanish), external

Juventus have initiated discussions with former Napoli and Italy boss Luciano Spalletti, 66, about becoming their head coach after sacking Igor Tudor. (Gianluca di Marzio – in Italian), external

Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring Porto and Spain striker Samu Aghehowa, 21. (Fichajes – in Spanish)

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.