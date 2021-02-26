Man United denied a penalty in draw

Manchester United drew nil-all with Chelsea in their Premier League match this morning.

The loss means United who remain second on the ladder is now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

For Chelsea, the result means they’re outside the top four, a point behind West Ham United.

United who have lost only one of their last 20 league games – thought they were about to be offered the chance to make a breakthrough in the first half.

However, a penalty appeal for handball against Callum Hudson-Odoi was dismissed by the referee.

The referee made the decision after he was instructed to consult a pitch side monitor by the video assistant referee.

In other results this morning, Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley 4-0, Arsenal defeated Leicester 3-1 while Crystal Palace played to a nil-all draw with Fulham.