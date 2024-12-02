Man United crush Everton in Amorim's first home league game

[Source: Reuters]

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged two goals apiece as Manchester United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League match at Old Trafford.

United’s biggest victory margin in a league game since a 5-1 win over Leeds United in 2021 lifted them three spots to ninth in the table after 13 games.

Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes’s corner with a side-footed volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The goal ignited Amorim’s side, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford’s goal kick and the Dutch forward fired home Fernandes’s cross from close range.

Rashford, who has netted three goals in three games since Amorim took charge, completed his brace 20 seconds after halftime when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.

The Ivory Coast forward stripped the ball off James Tarkowski in the 64th minute and drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot in his second.

Delighted United fans sang Amorim’s name all afternoon. The Portuguese, who barely cracked a smile throughout the game, is unbeaten in three matches since taking charge, including a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and a 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt.

United are unbeaten in the seven games across all competitions since Erik ten Hag was sacked as manager on Oct. 28.

Struggling Everton, who have not scored in four matches, are two points above the relegation zone in 15th place.