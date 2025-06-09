Man City sign 'extraordinary' Semenyo from Bournemouth

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said the club have had their eye on Antoine Semenyo for years after they signed the Ghana winger from Bournemouth on Friday.

Semenyo, who will be in the squad on Saturday when Guardiola’s side host League One outfit Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup, is the Premier League’s third-highest scorer this season and will offer City’s Premier League title charge a timely boost.

“Everyone knows his qualities, right?” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “He played extraordinary at Bournemouth and can play on both sides – right, left – he uses both legs unbelievably. As a striker he can play as well, with his pace, and he knows the Premier League.

“Many clubs wanted him and he decided to join us. All I can say is thanks to him. Pretty pleased for the next years.”

The 26-year-old, who has 10 league goals and three assists this season, arrives after City met his 65 million pound ($87.19 million) release clause, according to British media reports, amid competition from other Premier League rivals.

“A few years (City had tracked Semenyo),” Guardiola said. “A long time we followed and for the situation we have up front with the wingers, we have three specific players Oscar (Bobb), Savinho and Jeremy (Doku), so we needed to reinforce for the next years and that’s why the club made the gesture to take him and at the perfect age (26). So the best years to come.”

The versatile winger joins a City side that trails leaders Arsenal by six points in the Premier League after 21 games.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup,” Semenyo said in a statement.

“They have set the highest of standards, and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that.”

SCINTILLATING FORM

The Ghana international has been in scintillating form this season after joining Bournemouth in 2023 from Championship side Bristol City.

He began the Premier League season with a double against champions Liverpool and maintained that momentum throughout the campaign, with his last goal for Bournemouth being a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

“Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join,” City’s director of football Hugo Viana said.

“His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout this process. He has a huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games, and, importantly, real room for growth and development.”

