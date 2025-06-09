Man City show squad depth in 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City showcased their impressive squad depth in a 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, with manager Pep Guardiola rotating his team and resting key players.

Goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku in the first half were enough to secure City’s win in their Group G opener, as Guardiola handed opportunities to emerging talents and recent signings. Among those who stood out was 21-year-old Frenchman Rayan Cherki, signed from

Olympique Lyonnais for 40 million euros ($45.86 million) ahead of the tournament.

The match highlighted City’s squad rebuilding efforts following their first trophyless season since 2016-17.

The club invested significantly in the transfer market, adding Cherki and three other players in the summer window prior to the Club World Cup, spending around 110 million pounds ($147.40 million).

This followed a busy January window aimed at refreshing Guardiola’s project.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: “We are pretty pleased with what we saw today from those who played. We have new players; some players played in different positions.

Vitor Reis played a really good game. Nathan Ake was several months without playing. We have so many players that we need to give them minutes.

Otherwise, they never can get it. The next game, 10 new players are going to be there and try to win the next one.”

“It’s a thin line we are having to deal with, a mix between pre-season with an important competition economically and of course for the prestige to play and win a Club World Cup from teams from all around the world. So mentally, you need to prepare for every game, play better. The target is improving, our level today was OK… So this is what we have to think about. To review how it was and where I have to make a step up.”

