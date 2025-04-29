Liverpool to celebrate historic title with parade

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool will host a victory parade on the May 26 Bank Holiday after clinching their 20th top-flight title with victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the club have announced.

Fans were deprived of a public celebration the last time the Merseyside club won the Premier League in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. That success was Liverpool’s first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

Arne Slot’s side secured the title on Sunday with a 5-1 thrashing of Spurs in a party atmosphere at Anfield that gave them a 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with four games remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

The 15-km parade will begin at 14:30 local time (1330 GMT) and is expected to last three to five hours.

“A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit,” Leader of Liverpool City Council, Liam Robinson, said in a statement.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.”

Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.