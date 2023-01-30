Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup

[Source: Emirates FA Cup/ Twitter]

Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup with an impressive 2-1 victory this morning.

Kaoru Mitoma scored in stoppage time to snatch another big result for Brighton.

With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who was beaten 3-0 at the Seagulls two weeks ago, took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah’s pass following a quick break.

However, Brighton equalized when Tariq Lamptey’s shot from distance deflected heavily off Lewis Dunk to fly into the back of the net.

It looked like a replay at Anfield would be needed to decide the tie before Mitoma stepped up to produce a stunner.

[Source: BBC Sports]