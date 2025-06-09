Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid, PSG overwhelm Atalanta

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk headed home a last-gasp goal in stoppage time to lead Arne Slot’s men to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the opening game of their Champions League campaign this morning at Anfield.

The game appeared headed for a draw after Marcos Llorente scored twice to pull the Spaniards back into the game – before Van Dijk’s header from a corner in the 92nd minute.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was sent off moments later after having to be pulled away from the crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah also scored and set up another on an entertaining evening that also saw the Reds debut of British record signing Alexander Isak.

Liverpool stormed out of the gate with two goals before the game was six minutes old. Andy Robertson struck in the fourth minute in his first start of the season when Salah’s free-kick ricocheted off him and over the line past goalkeeper Jan Oblak who was rooted to the spot.

Salah bagged a goal of his own two minutes later when he muscled through three Atletico defenders after a quick one-two with Ryan Gravenberch, then slotted into the far corner from an angle.

But the visitors grew into the game and Llorente clawed one back with his first goal of the night on the stroke of halftime before equalising in the 81st minute with a sumptuous volley that took a deflection on its way in.

PSG overwhelm Atalanta

Paris St Germain picked up where they left off following last season’s Champions League triumph as they kicked off their new campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes this morning.

Marquinhos opened the scoring inside the first three minutes, and PSG followed that up with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and substitute Goncalo Ramos, demonstrating their hallmark high press and fluidity.

Inter ease past hosts Ajax

Marcus Thuram powered home two headed goals as Inter Milan banished the demons of last season’s Champions League final and won their opening game of the new group campaign 2-0 at Ajax Amsterdam.

Kane strikes twice to fire Bayern

Forward Harry Kane scored once in either half to guide German champions Bayern Munich to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in their Champions League opener this morning.

The England striker scored Bayern’s second goal with a 27th minute penalty after an own goal by Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah had put the hosts in the lead in the 20th.

Chelsea briefly rallied, with Cole Palmer pulling one back just two minutes later, but Kane, who has already scored five goals in three Bundesliga matches so far, struck again with a clinical low finish in the 63rd to settle the hosts’ nerves.

Pafos hold out Olympiakos

A wasteful Olympiakos could only manage a 0-0 home draw against 10-man Pafos, who emerged as defensive heroes in their Champions League opener this morning.

[Source: Reuters]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.