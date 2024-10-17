Lautoka’s Leiroti ruled out of tournament

Epeli Leiroti [2nd from left] has been ruled out of the 2024 FMF IDC tournament due to an ankle injury.

Lautoka utility Epeli Leiroti has been ruled out of the 2024 FMF IDC tournament due to an ankle injury.

Lautoka Football Association president, Shalendra Prasad, confirmed to FBC Sports that the 29-year-old national rep will be sidelined for two months.

An X-ray revealed a fracture along his fibula, and Leiroti will require the use of crutches as he cannot put weight on his injured ankle or foot.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka takes on Flick Hygiene Suva at 8pm in their final Group A match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.