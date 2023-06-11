Lautoka to face Labasa in Fiji FACT semi-final

The Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka FC side held Rooster Chicken Ba FC 1-all to top Group A in the Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Both the western teams end the pool matches with seven points after two wins and a draw but the Blues top the group with a better goal average.

The Ronil Kumar-coached side took the lead in the second half through Usman Omede but their celebrations did not last long as Nabil Begg equalised minutes later to end the pool matches without a loss.

The Blues will now face the runners-up of Group B, Labasa in the first semi-final while the final pool match between Rewa and Nadi will decide who Ba will face in the second semi-final.