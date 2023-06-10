Lautoka on track for FACT semi-final

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka FC is on track for a spot in the Digicel Fiji Fact semi-finals after convincingly defeating Rivertubing Fiji/Koromakawa Rentals & Tours, Navua FC 4-2.

Lautoka target man Sairusi Nalaubu opened the scoring in the 33rd minute following an Afraz Ali corner.

Navua’s Sunny Deol had a golden chance to equalize but failed to find the target in the final moments of the first half of the match as his shot went inches away from the right-hand post.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half of the match saw Lautoka score two unanswered goals, as Sitiveni Cavuilagi found the back of the Navua net in the 46th minute. Two minutes later, the Suagr City boys were awarded a penalty, which was converted by their penalty specialist Zibraaz Sahib.



Navua goalkeeper Viliame Rakura not able to stop this Zibraaz Sahib penalty

Navua regrouped and scored two goals by Suliano Doli and a penalty by Jared Rongosulia, as Navua’s attack became a thorn in Blue’s defense.

As the Saiyad Ali coached side were looking to turn the tables around, Lautoka’s Aprosa Yada scored in the 80th minute to seal the deal, putting the final nail in the Navua coffin.

Navua FC will now face Suva FC in their final pool A match at 1 pm tomorrow, while Lautoka FC will take on neighbors Ba FC at 3 p.m for the final pool encounter.