Lautoka, Nadi, Navua bag wins in Gujarati IDC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2021 12:33 pm
Lami's Bhavik Chauhan [left] on attack against Nadi.

Lautoka has secured its first win in the Fiji Gujirati Sports Association Inter District Championship at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

The Blues beat hosts Rewa 2-1 in its first pool match.

In other matches, Nadi edged Lami 2-1 and Navua beat Suva 1-nil.

The pool matches will continue till tomorrow and the semifinal and final will be played on Sunday.


The Navua Gujarati football team before their clash against Suva

