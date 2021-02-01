Lautoka, Nadi, Navua bag wins in Gujarati IDC

Lautoka has secured its first win in the Fiji Gujirati Sports Association Inter District Championship at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

The Blues beat hosts Rewa 2-1 in its first pool match.

In other matches, Nadi edged Lami 2-1 and Navua beat Suva 1-nil.

The pool matches will continue till tomorrow and the semifinal and final will be played on Sunday.



The Navua Gujarati football team before their clash against Suva