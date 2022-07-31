Lautoka moves up to second in DPL

Lautoka is now second on the Digicel Premier League table after a 2-1 win over Labasa in their clash at Churchill Park today.

This means Lautoka have 28 points and Suva has dropped to third with 26.

It was about taking chances as both teams had the same formation of 4-4-2.

The match could’ve gone either way but it was Lautoka that nailed their opportunities at goal.

Ilisoni Loloivalu put Labasa in front 1-0 after a blunder by goalkeeper Joela Bunivanua early in the match.

Lautoka equalized about 10 minutes later when Sitiveni Rakai failed to control at the back for Labasa with striker Saula Waqa capitalizing beating goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau in a one-on-one situation.

With scores locked 1-all at halftime, Lautoka sneaked in just 13 minutes into the second spell after a lovely through pass put Sairusi Nalaubu into space and he made no mistake tapping the balled past Tamanisau for a 2-1 lead.

The sugar city team could’ve extended its lead not long after that but Sakaraia Naisua failed to score in front of the goalmouth.