Lautoka focused on tough semifinal battle

Lautoka FC team

Defending champions Lautoka are leaving no stone unturned as they gear up to face Labasa in the semifinal of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT this Saturday.

Captain Saula Waqa says the team knows exactly what’s at stake as they head into the knockout stage of the tournament.

With high expectations and strong opponents ahead, he believes preparation will be key.

“It’s a lot of work to be done because going on to next week, I know it won’t be easy since its knockout stage. We’ll have to prepare very well and defend our title.”

Looking to secure a second consecutive title, Waqa added that everything depends on how well the squad performs under pressure.

Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka will take on Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm in the first semifinal followed by Stratum Construction Suva taking on Ajay Trading Rewa at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.

