Lautoka FC yet to give the green light

Lautoka Football Association President Shalendra Prasad has clarified that players like Ilisoni Logavou, William Valentine, Edwin Sahayam and Benaminio Mateinaqara have shown interest but are awaiting approval to feature in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series against Rooster Chicken Ba FC.

Fiji Football Association confirmed in a Facebook post that these players are part of the 30-member extended squad.

They have also confirmed that Star striker Sairusi Naulubu will play for the Blues this weekend.

The competition will kick-off at 3pm in Churchill Park.