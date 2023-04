[File Photo]

Lautoka defeated Suva 2-1 in round seven of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre this afternoon.

Suva was leading 1-nil at halftime with their lone goal by Rusiate Matererega.

Suva’s 10 men team was unable to hold the fort, allowing Lautoka to take complete control in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka currently sits second in the points table, having won four of their six games.