Lautoka books place in the final

In an electrifying semifinal showdown, Lautoka overpowered Rewa with a commanding 5-3 victory, booking their place in the final of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

The match kicked off with intensity, and Lautoka wasted no time seizing control.

Saula Waqa ignited the scoring frenzy, netting twice in quick succession in the 20th and 35th minutes, thrilling the crowd with his precision and skill.

Rewa fought back valiantly, with Josaia Sela leveled the scoring in the 23rd minute.

However, Lautoka’s offensive power was relentless.

Sairusi Nalaubu added to Rewa’s woes, striking decisively in the 40th minute and again in the 49th minute to make it 4-1 on Nalaubu completed his hat-trick in the second half with an 83rd-minute goal, showcasing his remarkable talent and putting Lautoka firmly in the driver’s seat.

But Rewa refused to back down, and their persistence paid off.

Tevita Waranaivalu converted a penalty in the 86th minute, followed by a dramatic goal from Epeli Valevou off a corner in the 94th minute, making it 5-3.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with brilliant plays, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments.