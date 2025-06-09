Last chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation]

As Fiji’s under-16 boys football side prepares to face Papua New Guinea in the 3rd place play-off in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship, it will be their last chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The side missed out on their first opportunity after going down to New Caledonia in the semi-finals early this week, but captain Maika Dau believes his side has what it takes.

He believes they did well during the semis, and he knows they will rise to the occasion this time around.

“I believe we did well in the semi-final, but only one team comes out victorious, and we still have a chance in the game tomorrow.”

The two finalists, New Zealand and New Caledonia, are qualified for next year’s World Cup.

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea at the National Stadium in Honiara the Solomon Islands, at 2.30 pm.

