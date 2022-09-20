Lal counts on team’s bond

[Source :OFC/Facebook]

Fiji Football Under-19 head coach Ronil Lal is counting on the bond his team shares to sail them through successful in the OFC Championship.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys are through to the semi-finals and will face New Caledonia.

Lal says so far the highlight for him is the bond that ties his players and coaching panel together.

“For me, it’s my team, the bonding between the players and the stuff. I think we are gelling on well and this should carry us on.”

Lal says playing in the first quarter-final was an advantage for them as they had time to watch their opponent and draw up a plan accordingly.

In another semi-final, New Zealand will face Tahiti in the second semi-final.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.