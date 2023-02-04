Labasa keeps semi-final hopes alive

Labasa earned a crucial victory to keep its Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC semi-final hopes alive.

The side defeated Tavua 9-5 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva this afternoon.

Labasa took a lead in first half with Amen Prasad, Mohammed Zaid, Edwin Sahayam, Shivam Shandil, Ashnil Raju scoring a goal each.

Tavua’s Tomasi Biautubu scored two goals followed by Nalesoni Ratavo, Abhishay Kumar and Ratu Dau scoring a goal each.

Day three of the competition continues with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nadi.

You can watch all the actions live and exclusively on the FBC Sports HD channel and FBC Pop for overseas viewers for $15USD.