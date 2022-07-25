Labasa in sixth on DPL standings

[File Photo]

The Labasa football side has moved up the ranks in the Digicel Premier League standings after a 1-0 win over Nadroga yesterday.

The Babasiga Lions are now in sixth place with 16 points after round 14.

Rewa still leads with 30 points, four away from second placed Suva with 26.

Following closely in third is defending champion Lautoka with 25 points.

Levelled at 22 are Ba and Nadi while Nadroga and Navua are also drawn at 14.

Tailevu Naitasiri is in ninth with 10 points while Nasinu remains at the bottom of the table with nine points.

In yesterday’s results, stalemates were recorded in all three matches at Ratu Cakobau Park with Navua holding Tailevu Naitasiri 1-1, Rewa coming from behind to level Nadi 2-2 and Nasinu denying Suva a win forcing a 1-all draw.