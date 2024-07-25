Labasa hopes intense preparations will help them defend title

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap believes their intense twice a day training sessions over the past few weeks will help them defend the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants title this year.

He adds the team is coming into this tournament confident and know they have done enough to counter their opponents and end the tournament with a win.

The Glamada/ Extra Supermarket Labasa coach says they have a solid squad and believe they can get the job done and get the team to advance to the final four scheduled for next weekend.

“Our boys from Viti Levu are also joining the squad except for Iliesa Lino who has work commitments, so we are preparing well and the boys are doing as expected for this week’s tournament.”

Pratap says they are not expecting teams to give them an easy run knowing they are defending champions and they are mentally prepared for this weekend.

The tournament begins at 1 pm and Labasa will face Flowserve Engineering Navua in their first match at 7.30pm tomorrow.

