Labasa hopes for redemption

Extra Supermarket Labasa will head into the semi-finals of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT with lessons learned and eyes firmly set on redemption, following a surprise 2-1 defeat to Nadroga FC in their final group stage match, their first loss of the season.

For head coach Alvin Chand, the semifinal berth marks a career milestone, his first appearance in the final four of a major national tournament as head coach.

Despite the setback, Chand has impressed with his calm leadership and disciplined game plans, helping the Babasiga Lions advance with growing respect in Fijian football circles.

“Yes, the loss was a wake-up call. But we take the lessons from it. What matters now is how we respond in the semi-final. The boys are focused and ready.”

Labasa now faces a formidable challenge in defending champions Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka, who are chasing a historic third straight Fiji FACT title under coach Shivam Raj.

The first semifinal kicks off at 2pm this Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to LIVE commentaries of the match on Radio Fiji Two.

