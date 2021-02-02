Home

Football

Labasa football remains optimistic

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 4:50 pm
Labasa Football Coach Ronil Lal

The Labasa football team has a big mountain to climb as they work out ways to prepare for the upcoming Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

The team’s preparation was disrupted by Tropical Cyclone Ana and now their training and home ground, Subrail Park has been closed after it sustained damages.

Coach Ronil Lal says the team did not train for a week and this will have an impact on their performance during game day.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the three weeks deferment decided by the Fiji Football Association may give them time to recover from the flooding as a lot of players and officials were severely affected.

However, he says this does not guarantee if they’ll have sufficient time to prepare for their title defense campaign.

But the school teacher remains optimistic that the devastation caused by TC Ana will be a driving factor for the team to give something to the people of the North to celebrate at the time they need it the most.

Labasa and Suva will square off on the 19th and 21st in the first and second leg at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the CVC series on Mirchi FM.

