Labasa, Cuvu through to Sanatan IDC semi-finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 4, 2021 5:34 pm

Labasa and Cuvu are the first two teams that have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship.

The Babasiga Lions held off a gutsy Rewa side to a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Laced with district reps with the likes of Anish Khem, Ashnil Raju, and Jasnit Vikash, Labasa came out firing in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa led 1-nil, but Rewa rep Patrick Joseph replied scoring the equalizer in the second half.

It was Jasnit Vikash who was the star of the match scoring the winning goal in extra-time.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter-final, Cuva beat Tavarua 1-nil.

