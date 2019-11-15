Labasa children learn more about football

More than 100 kids turned up at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday for their football program.

The Fiji Football Association was expecting 100 kids but the turnout was more than that.

Children from around Labasa were put through dribbling and even goalkeeping skills.

National coach Fleming Serritslev says it’s encouraging to see the level of interest.

“Here we have the base for development and the day those things here are happening out in our clubs then you will see Fiji football will really develop.”

Also part of Fiji Football’s grassroot development program Fiji Football will be will be introducing a new league competition for the Under 12 and 14 grades from 2021.