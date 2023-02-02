Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

[Source: ghanasoccernet]

Two missed penalties, a skied sitter and being taken off injured after just 21 minutes – Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare evening as his Paris St-Germain side won at Montpellier.

The France striker had an early spot-kick saved and then – after a reprieve – saw his retake cannon off the post, only for him to fire the rebound over an empty net.

Mbappe limped off holding his hamstring soon after, less than a fortnight before PSG’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.

HIGHLIGHTS | Montpellier 1 – 3 PSG I FABIAN RUIZ, MESSI, ZAIRE-EMERY ⚽️ Relive the best moments of the match!#𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐏𝐒𝐆 pic.twitter.com/N8xU8QfmJm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 1, 2023

Speaking after the game, coach Christophe Galtier suggested the injury was down to a knock rather than a muscle problem.