Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

[Source: ghanasoccernet]
Two missed penalties, a skied sitter and being taken off injured after just 21 minutes – Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare evening as his Paris St-Germain side won at Montpellier.
The France striker had an early spot-kick saved and then – after a reprieve – saw his retake cannon off the post, only for him to fire the rebound over an empty net.
Mbappe limped off holding his hamstring soon after, less than a fortnight before PSG’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.
Speaking after the game, coach Christophe Galtier suggested the injury was down to a knock rather than a muscle problem.