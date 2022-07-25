Kulas to face Solomon Islands in semis

The Digicel Kulas will face the Solomon Islands for the second time in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup this time in the competition’s semi-final.

They met in their first group match and had to share a point each following a 1-all draw.

Kulas defeated the Cook Islands 2-0 in the quarter-finals while the Solomon Islands beat Tahiti 1-0.

Fiji Football women’s coach Lisa Cole says she’s proud of how her team managed the match.

“I’m really proud of the girls, really excited for them. They put in a lot of work as they came across some adversity leading up to this game so I’m just really happy for them, good professional win.”

Solomon Islands Head Coach Batram Suri says their defense helped them win the game.

“I told them if we don’t score the next one, we have to protect that goal so that we can win the game so we went on and protected that one goal.”

Kulas face the Solomons on Wednesday at 7.30pm while in the first semi-final Samoa takes on Papua New Guinea at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay Suva.