Kulas’ new coach ready to deliver

Newly appointed Fiji Kulas head coach Nicola Demaine has officially begun her role at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva, returning to a place she knows well after previously working in the country as a development officer.

Demaine says her return comes with renewed experience and a clear focus on pushing the women’s game forward at both senior and youth levels.

She will also oversee the Under-16 and Under-19 programmes as part of a wider effort to strengthen the national pathway.

“I’m really excited to be here in Fiji and to come back with more coaching experience to make a difference in a different way.”

With limited preparation time ahead of the upcoming tournament, Demaine has placed immediate priority on the senior Kulas squad.

Her early focus is on building a professional environment, assessing player fitness and establishing a clear style of play ahead of their opening match against New Caledonia.

She plans to bring the squad together early next week after allowing players time to recover from current commitments.

Demaine says her familiarity with the Pacific football landscape has helped her hit the ground running.

She is also eager to work closely with local coaches and staff to identify the best possible squad quickly.

Beyond the immediate tournament, Demaine aims to gain a full understanding of Fiji’s football environment and develop clear pathways from grassroots to the senior national team.

