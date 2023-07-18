Krishna signs for Odisha

[Source: Odisha FC]

Fiji football star, Roy Krishna will return to the Indian Super League after signing with Odisha FC.

The national captain featured for Bengaluru last season and is one of the most decorated ISL player.

Krishna has also played for ATK, which is now Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Odisha is excited about their new signing indicating that his appearance will inject a winning mentality within the team.

The club further says his understanding of the ISL’s dynamics and goal-scoring prowess can make the difference between a good season and a great one for Odisa FC.