Krishna scores again in India Super League opener

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 28, 2020 7:26 am

Fiji Football superstar Roy Krishna began the Indian Super League season on a high to help his side, ATK Mohun Bagan get a 2-0 win over East Bengal today.

Goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh ensured the Mariners continued their unbeaten run in the ISL.

It didn’t take long for ATKMB to open the scoring soon after the drinks break.

Bengal’s defense was in disarray and the Mariners punished them with Krishna finding the net once again in the 40th minute .

ATK now lead the ISL points table with 6 points after two rounds.

