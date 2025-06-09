Krishna praises Bula discipline after stalemate

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC captain Roy Krishna has praised his side’s defensive discipline following their hard-fought nil-all draw against South Island United in the OFC Pro League on Tuesday night.

The match saw Bula absorb long spells of possession from the opposition while remaining organised at the back, with both teams unable to break the deadlock despite a number of opportunities.

Krishna says the performance reflected the team’s progress and determination as they continue their campaign in the competition.

“We knew South Island is a good team, they kept the ball and we were disciplined. We knew we would have a few chances and we didn’t score, but overall everyone played well and did their part.”

The veteran striker also praised the team’s defensive effort, noting that the collective work rate helped secure the point.

“How we defended, credit goes to everyone. We’re just going to keep moving forward and looking forward to the next one in Solomon Islands.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United in their next game on the 15th of this month.

