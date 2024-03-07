Krishna joins Navua FC

Rahul Krishna [Source: Navua Football Association/Facebook]

The Navua Football Club believes its roster has been strengthened by the inclusion of former Nadi star, Rahul Krishna.

Krishna recently joined the team and featured in their friendly match against Suva last night.

The club hopes Krishna will boost the team with his skills and experience, especially as they gear up for their game against the young Ba side this weekend in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

Round four will see Labasa host Lautoka at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Ba hosts Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm,

In a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Suva at 1pm before Rewa against Nasinu clash at 3pm

Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.