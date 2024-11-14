Krishna challenges Bula Boys

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Bula Boys captain and Fijian soccer icon, Roy Krishna, believes it’s a new game and team – referring to today’s FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifier in Port Moresby against Papua New Guinea.

Krishna who joined the side yesterday says it’s going to be tough because they’re playing against the home side.

However, he says they’ll just need to focus on themselves and get the job done.

“We know the island style, we know the heat, so there are no complaints, no excuses we just need to perform they will have the advantage of having the 12th man but we just going to focus on ourselves.”

Fiji head coach Rob Sherman stresses the importance of focusing on performance rather than just the outcome of the match today.

Sherman explains that it’s a vital game, and they can’t put too much emphasis on the outcome.

He says what they need to do is look at performance outcome.

PNG will be playing their first home match in nearly seven years.

It’s a thrilling opportunity for the hosts, and emotions are running high as they get set to face off against Fiji at 6 pm today.

The Bula Boys next match is against New Caledonia on Sunday at 3pm.