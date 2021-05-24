Krishna appointed new OFC ambassador

Fiji’s Golden Boy, Roy Krishna has been appointed as the new ambassador for the Oceania Football Confederation.

Krishna will help drive the growth of football in the region through his new role.

As part of the OFC’s three-year partnership with Score Sportswear Limited, the Fiji Football national captain will take on the role and participate in social media campaigns and activities aimed at fostering the game in Oceania.

Article continues after advertisement

The 34-year-old marksman is set to captain Fiji at this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar OFC preliminary competition in Qatar.

Krishna says he is eager to be given an opportunity to assist the game as an OFC Ambassador and it has been a dream come true.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo says they’ve witnessed Krishna grow as a player and become a leader.