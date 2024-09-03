Korea DPR thrashes Argentina

[Source: FIFA]

Two time winners, Korea DPR begins their 2024 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup campaign by thrashing Argentina 6-2.

Korea DPR scored back to back goals in the 6th and 10th minute of the game to give them a comfortable lead in the first half.

In other matches today, Austria defeated Ghana 1-0, Nigeria edged South Korea 1-0 and Paraguay ousted Morocco 2-0.

New Zealand is currently playing Japan, while Netherlands and Costa Rica are also playing.

You can catch the live actions of the 2024 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup on FBC Sports.