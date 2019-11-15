Kolinio Sivoki free to play again

Another former national football rep will soon be playing again after having his suspension lifted.

Lautoka’s Kolinio Sivoki has been given the green light by the Fiji Football Association Board.

Sivoki was suspended in July last year and fined $20,000 for not turning up to the national team camp in preparation for the Pacific Games along with Narendra Rao and Ilimotama Jese.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of the three, Sivoki was suspended for five years but Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed says the 25-year-old deserves a second chance.

‘”Kolinio Sivoki has also appealed but he is not involved in drugs he was another matter and that is still under consideration and we will give him a reprieve as well in view of his young age and then he has suffered enough in the last for the last 17 or 18 months and in view of that the Board has approved.”

Last week the Fiji FA Board lifted the suspension of Osea Vakatalesau, Kini Madigi, Valerio Nawatu and Amani Makoe for drug use.

With Sivoki and Nawatu now free to play, it means they could team up once again with Lautoka.

But Lautoka coach Ravinesh Kumar says they may play later but not at this week’s Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

“It will be difficult for them to come into the system now to have the match fitness we will see how it goes because to me my understanding is they lack fitness, physical fitness, mental fitness and game fitness as well.”

Meanwhile, Nadi will play Navua in the opening BOG match on Friday at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.