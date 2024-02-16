Kindy Football program launched for kids

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association will soon introduce a football program for boys and girls attending Early Childhood Schools around the country.

Technical Director Timo Jankowski says the ‘Kindy Football’ program will be led by two Japanese nationals who are currently in Ba, educating the Fiji FA’s Technical Department on the program.

Jankowski says the program is a great way to develop the future stars of Fijian football and is designed to give opportunities to kids from the ages of four to six years old with fun activities.

He adds countries such as Japan started the initiative many years ago and were now earning the fruits of their work with its national women’s team winning the FIFA women’s World Cup and its men’s team beating Germany at the FIFA men’s World Cup.



The Technical Director says the program has already kicked off at Arya Kanya Pathshala in Ba.



