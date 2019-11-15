Khan saves Seaqaqa in Presidents Cup

Mohammed Tufeal Khan scored a goal in the dying stages of the match to save Seaqaqa from defeat as they managed to hold Savusavu 1-all in the Presidents Cup senior division pool match at the Labasa Sangam School ground in Namara.

Savusavu, led by former Labasa stars Livai Duguca and Maciu Dunadamu led in most stages of the match until Khan sneaked in from a corner kick and tapped the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer.

Dunadamu scored in the first half for Savusavu but they could not hold on to their lead as Seaqaqa managed to earn one point from this match.

Savusavu tried hard to score more goals but young Seaqaqa defenders, Shamal Prakash and Timoci Doni led by example with goalkeeper Mohammed Tarik Khan.

Savusavu now will need to beat Bua by two clear goals to advance to the finals while Seaqaqa will need to wait for this result and hope Bua hold or beat Savusavu.

Savusavu plays Bua at 1pm while Dreketi will meet Tavueni at 11am.