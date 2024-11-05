Kautoga ruled out with ankle injury

Veteran defender Samuela Kautoga has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, ruling him out of the Fiji National Bula Boys squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers.

Kautoga, who made his return to the national side after a six-year hiatus for the Digicel Bula Boys in September’s Tri Nations Series, will miss the crucial qualifying matches in Papua New Guinea.

Having represented Fiji in 16 matches from 2007 to 2017, the Rewa Utility’s absence is a blow for the team.

Led by coach Rob Sherman, the team is set to depart for Papua New Guinea later this week.

The Bula Boys will announce its final 23-member squad tomorrow.

In Port Moresby, Fiji will face host Papua New Guinea on November 14 in Group A, while the Solomon Islands will play New Caledonia the same day.

Fiji will then take on New Caledonia on November 17, followed by Papua New Guinea against the Solomon Islands.