Kautoga adamant of Bula Boys chances

Rewa FC midfielder Samuela Kautoga believes the Fiji Bula Boys have a good chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The side has been grouped with Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and the Solomon Islands in group A in the Oceania qualifiers, while New Zealand, Tahiti, and Vanuatu have been pooled in group B.

The 37-year-old says there’s a lot of talent in their current squad, and he’s adamant they have a high chance of making the World Cup next year.

Samuela Kautoga

Looking to their first match against the Solomon Islands, he admits they’re expecting a tough encounter with their Pacific Island counterpart.

“I have high hopes for the boys, as long as we work together and keep the discipline, we can get the job done. It’s going to be really tough because this is a world cup qualifier. Our last game was just a final, where we learned what type of players they have and what their capabilities is.”



Samuela Kautoga during of the training sessions

The Bula Boys play Solomon Islands on Thursday at 7pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.