Just not our tournament: Lautoka

Lautoka’s hopes of adding another title to their 2024 trophy cabinet were dashed when they failed to qualify for the semifinals of the FMF IDC.

The hosts, who were crowned champions at the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants earlier this year, were seen as strong contenders, but a series of unfortunate events and injuries meant that it simply wasn’t their tournament.

Lautoka FA president Shalendra Prasad acknowledged the disappointment but urged his team to keep their heads held high.

“We didn’t click well, and it’s sad to go out as hosts, but we had a lot of chances. It just wasn’t our day,” Prasad said.

“The ground conditions were not in our favor, but we are still proud of the boys.”

He expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and the loud cheers from the stands.

Lautoka will now take a recovery break before returning to prepare for the Pacific Cup, where they hope to regain their form and continue their winning ways.