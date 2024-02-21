Japan stun Senegal as Leo inspires Portugal through

Japan came back from the dead to somehow sneak through to shock Senegal 6-4 in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

“This sport is crazy,” gasped Japan’s Ozu Moreira after the win .

Portugal also had to dig deep to reach the knockout phase, but in Leo Martins they have a saviour for the most examining of moments.

Article continues after advertisement

Elsewhere, Belarus became the only team to march on with maximum points, while Edson Hulk’s 11th-hour winner got Brazil an extra-time victory over Mexico.