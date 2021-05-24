Italy finish in third place in Nations League

Italy withstood a late Belgium fightback to return to winning ways and claim third in the Nations League.

Roberto Mancini’s side edged Belgium 2-1 this morning.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.

Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.

They pressed for an equalizer but Italy, whose 37-game unbeaten run was ended by Spain last week, held on.

Roberto Mancini’s side doubled their lead from the spot when Thibaut Courtois’ glove could only divert Berardi’s effort into the top corner after Timothy Castagne had brought down the lively Federico Chiesa.