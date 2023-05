[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Auckland City will be playing Vanuatu’s Ifra Black Bird in the semi-finals for the OFC Champions League.

This was after they won a nerve-shredding 1-0 over New Caledonia’s Tiga Sport.

Semi-final one sees our Suva facing AS Pirae.

The semi-finals will be on Wednesday.