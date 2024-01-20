I want to inspire other women: Delai

Torika Delai [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Torika Delai, a football referee from Fiji, recently achieved her FIFA refereeing badge, making her the second Fijian female to do so after Finau Vulivuli.

Delai expressed her immense joy upon receiving the badge from the Fiji FA headquarters yesterday.

The 34-year-old states that it was the best feeling ever even though she was aware about it from the beginning of this month.

She has been refereeing for six years and is determined to inspire more women in Fiji to pursue refereeing and obtain a FIFA badge.

Additionally, Veer Singh and Kavitesh Bihari had their FIFA badges renewed.