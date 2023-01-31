Bruce Hughes. [File Photo]

Rewa’s Bruce Hughes has reportedly joined with Suva Football Association for the 2023 season.

Hughes returns to the Whites as confirmed by the Association.

Suva FC officially welcomed Hughes into the side and confirms that he will be running out with the team in this weekend’s Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion.

The CVC kicks off on Sunday with round one at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

The second round will be held on February 12th together with the women’s CVC match at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The winner for the men’s CVC wins $5000 while the runner-up walks away with $2500.